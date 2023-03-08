Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

