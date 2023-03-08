NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD) Insider Henry William Deane Acquires 14,134 Shares

NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD – Get Rating) insider Henry William Deane bought 14,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,999.61 ($13,422.56).
Nexted Group Limited provides educational services in Australia, Europe, and South America. It operates through four segments: Technology & Design, Greenwich, Go Study, and Sero/Celtic/CTI. The Technology & Design segment offers face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.
