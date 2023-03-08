NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.94

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 1096665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

In other news, CFO Bradley P. Cooper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bradley P. Cooper acquired 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,750 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

