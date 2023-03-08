NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 260.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $143,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. 1,355,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,562. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

