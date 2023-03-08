NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) shot up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.56. 94,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 88,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

