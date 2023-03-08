Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $19.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

