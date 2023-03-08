Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.