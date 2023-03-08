North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Shares Down 5.6%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.80. 2,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of North West from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.