Northland Capmk Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyliion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Hyliion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyliion’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HYLN. Northland Securities began coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hyliion from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hyliion from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Hyliion Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyliion

HYLN opened at $2.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.51. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Hyliion by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hyliion by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

