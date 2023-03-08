Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Declares Annual Dividend of $3.47

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 3.4694 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18.
Novartis has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.
Novartis Trading Down 1.1 %
NVS opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Trading of Novartis
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.