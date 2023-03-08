Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Declares Annual Dividend of $3.47

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 3.4694 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18.

Novartis has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novartis to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Novartis Trading Down 1.1 %

NVS opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

