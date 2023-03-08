Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,335,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $177,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,094. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

