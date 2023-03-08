NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 2.1% Higher

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.43. 118,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 120,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
NuCana Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana
About NuCana
NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
