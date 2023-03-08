NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 2.1% Higher

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.43. 118,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 120,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

NuCana Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

About NuCana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

