NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NuStar Energy worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,773. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 444.46%.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.