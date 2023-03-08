Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

