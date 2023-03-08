Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $6.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.