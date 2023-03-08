Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $6.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTLY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.