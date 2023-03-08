Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.17 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

