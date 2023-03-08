OKB Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.90 Billion (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and approximately $57.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $44.21 or 0.00199108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OKB

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

