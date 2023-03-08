Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.05% of Okta worth $95,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Okta by 110.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after acquiring an additional 411,975 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. 758,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,572. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

