Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$75.00 and last traded at C$75.00, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.00.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.35.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

