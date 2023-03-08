OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCXGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $0.36 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

