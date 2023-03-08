OpenBlox Hits 24-Hour Volume of $666,305.90 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $666,305.90 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenBlox has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

