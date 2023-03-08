OpenBlox (OBX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.30 Million

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 4% against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and approximately $597,158.28 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

