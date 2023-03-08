Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $336.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.67. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $429.89.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

