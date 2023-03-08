Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Oracle worth $252,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. 1,419,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,709. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.