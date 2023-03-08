Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.
Orchard Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
Orchard Therapeutics’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 10th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Orchard Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
