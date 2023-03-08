Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 665.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Orchard Therapeutics’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

