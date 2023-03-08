Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

About Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.