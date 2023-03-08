Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
