Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

