Osmosis Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Osmosis has a market cap of $405.17 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00424598 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.39 or 0.28700029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

