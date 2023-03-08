Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 799.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. 360,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

