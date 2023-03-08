Oxen Hits Market Cap of $10.15 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $165,809.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,095.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00380383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00673110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00542215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,200,236 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

