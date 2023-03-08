Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:OXSQL)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQL opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Featured Articles

