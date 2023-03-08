Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Sherri V. Scott Sells 600 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $18,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

