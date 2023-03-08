Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PTVE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 128,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.