PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 3.8%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.18. 1,642,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,040,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.