Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 172,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 617,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Paladin Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Rating)

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.