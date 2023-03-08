Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLLP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $5,161,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 77.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 61.5% in the third quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLLP opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

