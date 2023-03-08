Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

