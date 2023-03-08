Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Aaron’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently -236.84%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

