Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

