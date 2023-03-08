Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 538 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

