Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.68% of Matthews International worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Stock Performance

MATW opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -37.10%.

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.