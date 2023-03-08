Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.