Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,603,447 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603,447 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.20% of Shift4 Payments worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

FOUR stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.