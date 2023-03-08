Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in KLA were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $375.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.27. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

