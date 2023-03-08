Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

Pantheon Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 91.51 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 110.50 ($1.33).

Insider Transactions at Pantheon Infrastructure

In related news, insider Andrea Finegan purchased 16,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,922.90 ($17,944.81).

