PARSIQ Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $24.16 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

