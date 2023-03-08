Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires Shares of 20,798 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,212,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 550,820 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

