Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 1,428 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.