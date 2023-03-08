Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys Shares of 8,969 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total value of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.62, for a total transaction of $135,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,378,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 billion, a PE ratio of 872.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

