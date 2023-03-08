Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $81,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 64,013.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 679,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after purchasing an additional 603,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 231.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 585,720 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 6.6 %

Alcoa stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

